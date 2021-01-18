Donate to our Positively Jax food drive today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – It was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who once said everyone can be great because everyone can serve. As our way of honoring Dr. King’s legacy on this national day of service, News4Jax and Feeding Northeast Florida are hosting a food drive.

This food drive is one piece of our brand new Random Jax of Kindness initiative. The idea is for us all come together to do 1,000 good deeds around town and then share them with the Jacksonville community. So sign up and take the pledge to make a difference this year.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, we’ll collect your donations of canned vegetables and fruits, cereal and other non-perishable items at our studio located at 4 Broadcast Place in San Marco. When you drop by, you don’t even need to get out of the car — just pop the trunk and our volunteers will take it from there.

SIGN UP: Take the pledge to be Positively Jax in 2021

Can’t make it over to the station? No problem. Donations can also be made online through Feeding Northeast Florida’s virtual food drive. Just swipe the items you’d like to donate from the virtual store shelves, then head over to the checkout to finalize your purchase. It’s as simple as that.

Whether you’re taking part in the food drive or are doing your part some other way, we’d like to hear from you. Upload a photo of your good deeds to SnapJax or drop us a line. Then stay tuned as we share stories about the people and groups who inspire us to be Positively Jax.