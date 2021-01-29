Early bird tickets available for St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival

The St. Augustine Food & Wine Festival is coming to the World Golf Hall of Fame in May.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for something fun to do in the spring? You’re in luck — the inaugural St. Augustine Food & Wine Festival is coming to the World Golf Hall of Fame in early May.

WJXT is a proud sponsor of this four-day festival, which runs from May 6 through May 9. Festivalgoers will get their fill of delicious food and beverages. They’ll also be treated to live music and celebrity guests, which range from professional golfers to chefs.

For a limited time, early bird tickets are on sale with a savings of up to 33% on certain festival events. These discount rates are only available through Jan. 31, so time is running out to purchase yours.

While the hope is that a COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available by April, the festival has taken steps to make sure social distancing and other public health guidelines are closely followed. Those measures include limiting attendance at outdoor and indoor events.

For more event information or to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website.