Local photographer captures history for River City and beyond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For every image, there is someone behind the lens capturing it.

Local photographer Malcolm Jackson is capturing history for the River City and beyond.

Inside Jackson’s studio is life reflected through images of young and old. Jackson is a humble man, whose work speaks for itself. It has been seen around the world.

Most recently, one image was published on the front page of GQ magazine for the March 2021 issue. An image of former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and his wife. This is the first time the public has seen the family since a scandal last year.

“I was honored to get the opportunity to bring them back into the world,” Jackson said.

His work has also been featured in the New York Times, for Nike during the Super Bowl and People Magazine.

For every moment he captures, he thinks of the past. The images he adores and the ones he will leave behind for the next generation.

“I enjoy looking at photographs from the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s and I’m, like, man, that looks cool, and now I’m able to do that for another generation of kids who their future won’t look how my future was,” Jackson said. “Their future will be something totally different.”

Though Jackson reaches the world through his lens, his inspiration comes from home in Jacksonville.

“For photography, Jacksonville inspires me. It gives me the energy to do what I’m doing being from this place and the stories I’ve been told being a historical place,” Jackson said. “If it wasn’t for Jacksonville, I would not be where I am today, period.”

