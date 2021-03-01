‘Taco & Tequila Festival’ is coming to Jacksonville in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taco and tequila lovers, rejoice!

Get ready, because “Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival” is officially a thing!

The event, held Sunday, May 2, from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., will reside under the Fuller Warren Bridge at the Northbank Riverwalk Artist Square (same location as the Riverside Arts Market).

The event is described as a “culinary experience and fundraiser featuring Mexican cuisine from over 10 restaurants and food trucks, as well as tequila stations, craft margaritas, local makers, games, live music, and more!”

It’s going to be the ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebration!

A limited amount of General Admission Experience tickets as well as VIP Sip & Savor Passes will be available for purchase but are expected to sell out due to limited capacity.

Ad

The festival is a fundraiser for The Wagoner Foundation, Chemo Noir, Fur Sisters, The Jacksonville Jaycees, and several other Jacksonville nonprofits.

General Admission Experience Tickets: $15 NOW | $30 DAY OF (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

ONE complimentary beer, craft cocktail or margarita

A wristband for access to purchase food and drink from all participating restaurants and beverage stations.

Souvenir Face Mask

VIP Sip & Savor Passes: $65 NOW | $95 DAY OF (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Access to the private VIP Experience Area

Sample a flight of top shelf tequilas

Sample craft cocktails & margaritas

Taste & vote on ALL the tacos from participating restaurants

Private restrooms & seating areas

Souvenir Face Mask + Cup

+ more

Capacity in this area will be limited & there will be two sampling time frames: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (Please make sure when purchasing to double check your time slot)

Click here for more information. Our mouths are watering already! Mark your calendar!

For other questions or if you’re interested in volunteering or being a sponsor or vendor, please email JaxTacoFest@Gmail.com