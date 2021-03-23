Diamond D Ranch to hold ‘Diamonds in the Rust’ vintage market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Diamonds in the Rust” semiannual vintage market will be held at Diamond D Ranch this weekend.

The market will be held on Friday, March 26, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Sunday, March 28, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“Come discover your newest fall finds!” the Facebook event page said. “There will be one of a kind pickins’ such as vintage treasures, farmhouse finds, home décor, re-loved furniture, handcrafted items, unique relics, antiques, tasty treats, unique gifts and more.”

Read more about parking, tickets, food and more. Click here for more information.

Ad

PARKING: We have complimentary parking with shuttles that will take you to and from the entrance gates. We also have VIP parking for $20. Don’t worry about trying to lug your bags around all day. VIP is located near the front door of our market and allows you close up access. It is convenient for dropping your bags off while shop.- We allow up to 13 passenger vehicles in the VIP parking lot. This does not include admission. Carpool to save!- Handicap parking is available, PERMIT REQUIRED.

CHILDREN: Children under 12 years old are FREE

ADMISSION: There are several children’s activities available for $10 for children 10yr & under - (includes: pony rides, bounce houses and animal meet & greet). Only available Saturday and Sunday.

TICKETS: (Click here to purchase tickets) $15 -FIRST FINDS FRIDAY- This is Fridays admission. Be the first to shop the best pickins’! Get in all three days! Take a picture in front of the Diamond in the Rust photo booth, inside market on Friday, and show at the gate for FREE entry on Saturday and Sunday. Please have your photo ready and visible. Ticket is only scannable for Friday 3/26/21.$10- SATURDAY ADMISSION- Get both Saturday and Sunday! Take a picture in front of the Diamond in the Rust photo booth, inside market on Friday, and show at the gate for FREE entry on Saturday and Sunday. Please have your photo ready and visible. Ticket is only scannable for Saturday 3/27/21.$5 -SUNDAY ADMISSION- Ticket is only scannable for Sunday 3/28/21 Tax included in ticket pricing.

Ad

FOOD: You will want to arrive to the market hungry. Don’t miss munching with the fabulous food vendors.

LOADING: There will be a designated loading zone for you to self load your large purchased items. If you would like assistance to help with your large items, rent our pack mules for $10 (CASH ONLY). Purchase tickets at info table.

Tickets must be present at the gate. No pets, unless service animal. ATM’s available at front gate and inside market. Some vendors may only except cash. No alcohol permitted. Security will be present at all times.