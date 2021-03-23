Paw-some day: DogFest Jacksonville event happening on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Canine Companions is hosting a super cute DogFest where you can have a paw-some day with your fur baby on March 28.

The event will take place at at the Seawalk Pavillion in Jacksonville Beach from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is free to enter, but you must register.

When registering, be sure to indicate you are bringing a dog to get your free DogFest dog bandana. Then fundraise to qualify for some fun DogFest swag!

The event will include a community walking event, doggie arts and crafts, games, and raffles to win various prizes. There will be music, food, dog demonstrations, and other fun and furry activities.

DogFest Jacksonville supports the mission of Canine Companions to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs free of charge.

Fundraising is encouraged. There are sponsorship, volunteer, and vendor opportunities too!

Click here for more information.

Mask will be required to attend the in-person event. Continue to check back for more updates and visit our Health & Safety Protocols page.

