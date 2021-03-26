Action News anchor Paige Kelton signing off after 24 years

Viewer photo from Frank Sausedo at the Action News studio in 2014.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax would like to congratulate and thank Paige Kelton for her two-plus decades of journalism in Jacksonville.

The longtime news anchor is leaving Action News Jax after 24 years.

“Thank you for being tough on me when I needed it and kind, so incredibly kind when I needed that too,” Kelton said in an Action News article.

Knowing me, means knowing how excruciating it is for me posting anything about myself. But thanking a city for 24 remarkable years of storytelling takes more than 280 characters. Thank you Jacksonville for the privilege of telling your story. https://t.co/gQlV2NUQtK. — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) March 15, 2021

Kelton began her career in Jacksonville in December 1996 with the launch of WAWS TV-30′s new in-house news department and nightly newscasts, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Well-wishes came flooding in for the news anchor after her announcement. News4Jax Tom Wills even shared some kind words.

“Almost a quarter century in television news is remarkable,” Wills said. “Congratulations, Paige, on your successful career.”

News4Jax Multi-Platform Content Manager Marilyn Vaca has known Paige for years. She described Paige as a real “class act” and said she was honored to have worked with her in the past.

I want to send my best to @PaigeANjax I’m so honored to have been able to work with her and even more honored to call her a great friend. She’s the real deal and #Jacksonville will miss her! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pQegvPRyCP — Marilyn Vaca (@mvaca) March 26, 2021

A viewer gave News4Jax a photo of Kelton and said he considered her a good friend.

“I consider Paige to be a good friend and when I moved away a couple of years ago, I made sure I said goodbye to her,” Frank Sausedo said.

We would like to wish Paige the best in the next chapter of her journey.