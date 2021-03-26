photo
80º

Features

Action News anchor Paige Kelton signing off after 24 years

Friends describe Paige as a ‘class act’

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

Tags: 
Paige Kelton
,
Action News Jax
Viewer photo from Frank Sausedo at the Action News studio in 2014.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax would like to congratulate and thank Paige Kelton for her two-plus decades of journalism in Jacksonville.

The longtime news anchor is leaving Action News Jax after 24 years.

“Thank you for being tough on me when I needed it and kind, so incredibly kind when I needed that too,” Kelton said in an Action News article.

Kelton began her career in Jacksonville in December 1996 with the launch of WAWS TV-30′s new in-house news department and nightly newscasts, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Well-wishes came flooding in for the news anchor after her announcement. News4Jax Tom Wills even shared some kind words.

“Almost a quarter century in television news is remarkable,” Wills said. “Congratulations, Paige, on your successful career.”

News4Jax Multi-Platform Content Manager Marilyn Vaca has known Paige for years. She described Paige as a real “class act” and said she was honored to have worked with her in the past.

A viewer gave News4Jax a photo of Kelton and said he considered her a good friend.

“I consider Paige to be a good friend and when I moved away a couple of years ago, I made sure I said goodbye to her,” Frank Sausedo said.

We would like to wish Paige the best in the next chapter of her journey.

Photo from Frank Sausedo

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: