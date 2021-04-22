Thinking of planting a tree for Earth Day? Consider The Canopy Project

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

Planting a tree sounds like a nice idea in theory, but what if you’re not sure what kind to plant, or where to put it? What if you live in a downtown apartment and you don’t have space -- or you just don’t know what would be most helpful?

It’s OK! There are probably many of us out there who would be scratching our heads, not sure where to start.

Enter: The Canopy Project.

We learned about it while clicking around on EarthDay.org.

The project plants trees across the globe, and since 2010, the Earth Day organization has planted tens of millions of trees with The Canopy Project, the website says.

“EARTHDAY.ORG works with global partners to reforest areas in dire need of rehabilitation, including areas with some of the world’s communities most at-risk from climate change and environmental degradation. We have also conducted broad tree planting in the wake of environmental disasters.”

Here’s how you can help: $1 = one tree.

So, if you’re a novice gardener or you don’t even own a shovel, don’t blow a ton of money buying supplies from Home Depot or Lowe’s. You could donate to the Canopy Project instead, and know that your cash is going further.

We’ll go over some of the FAQs from the website:

How does reforestation help the planet?

Since the beginning of the 20th century, the world’s forests have lost about 20% of their coverage. According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, about 18 million acres of forest are lost every year, and roughly half of Earth’s tropical forests have already been cleared. EARTHDAY.ORG recognizes that planting billions of trees across the world is one of the biggest and cheapest ways of taking CO2 out of the atmosphere to tackle the climate crisis. Not only do forests act as carbon sinks, but they also provide vital habitat for animals and ecological services for humans, such as purifying the air we breathe and regulating local temperatures.

How does the project handle planting?

Our projects typically include the growing of saplings in nurseries for 6-12 months before planting, as well as pruning and maintenance of trees for the first couple of years of their lives. This helps us maximize the number of trees that survive to maturity. In most cases, nursery and maintenance staff are local workers who gain valuable skills that help them serve as responsible stewards of the restored habitat.

Where do they plant?

Plantings are located on every continent except Antarctica. Currently, our planting locations are focused in the Mt. Elgon region of Uganda, foothills of the Himalayas in India, forests near Sierra Gorda in Mexico, and a recent project now underway in Madagascar.

We are always on the lookout for planting locations and partners who are committed to responsible reforestation programs. If you would like to see more of our planting locations, check out our reforestation map.

How much does it cost to plant a tree?

Tree planting costs vary by location, with planting in developed countries such as the U.S. typically more expensive. For The Canopy Project, EARTHDAY.ORG usually can plant one tree for every $1 donated. This dollar covers the purchase of materials, time spent growing in nurseries, long-term maintenance, as well as operating costs that allow us to carry out and expand our program.

And there you have it. Just something to consider!

Learn more here.

