More New Englanders have dug in the tidal mudflats during the last year, but they’re finding fewer clams.
FWC is working with the federal government to determine the cause of an increase in manatee deaths.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has revoked a series of Trump administration orders that promoted fossil fuel development on public lands and waters.
More than a dozen Senate Democrats have sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden complaining of a woeful environmental track record by his Brazilian counterpart and urgi...
Want to get outside? Or are you looking to plan a summer trip? The country’s national parks are incredible places to consider.
Just 50 years ago, a factory could spew black clouds of toxic smoke into the air or dump tons of toxic waste into a nearby stream, and that was perfectly legal.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is heading to China for talks between the world’s two biggest carbon emitters ahead of President Joe Biden’s climate summit of world leaders...
California is racing to spend more than a half-billion dollars before this year's wildfire season gets going in earnest.
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida will permanently close the leaky Piney Point reservoir that poured millions of gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay while threatening to bu...
The large, brightly colored art installations of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama are part of an expansive new show called “Kusama: Cosmic Nature” at The New York Botanical G...
More than 300 businesses and investors are calling on the Biden administration to set an ambitious climate change goal that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at ...
Dozens of European lawmakers, business executives and union leaders on Tuesday urged the United States to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in the coming decade com...
Japan’s government has decided to start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years.
A historic drought in a massive agricultural region straddling Northern California and southern Oregon could mean steep cuts to the water provided to hundreds of farmers ...
Las Vegas water officials want the region to become a model for conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on.
Several thousand people have rallied in Serbia demanding better protection of environment in the Balkan country that has seen record levels of air pollution and a number ...
Four dead gray whales have washed onto San Francisco Bay Area beaches in the last nine days.
Thousands of visitors have tiptoed through millions of tulips and other flowers in an iconic Dutch spring garden as part of a government pilot scheme to evaluate how to r...
Officials say a small community in south-central Arizona remained under an evacuation notice Friday after crews and air tankers stopped the growth of a wildfire that burn...
California plans to authorize $536 million toward forest management projects and efforts to reduce wildfires before the worst of fire season strikes later this year.
Russia has asked Slovakia to return its Sputnik V vaccine shots “due to multiple contract violations.”.
Leatherback sea turtles have been plying the world's oceans for tens of millions of years, but scientists say a rapid decline in their numbers means they could disappear ...
Discarded masks and gloves worn by people to protect against the coronavirus pandemic are turning up on beaches around the world.
A senior party official says Germany’s environmentalist Greens will decide on April 19 which of their two co-leaders will make the party’s first run for the chancellery i...
On Wednesday, Florida lawmakers will vote to spend $3 million to begin diverting nearly a half-billion gallons of wastewater into deep wells before it can leak into Tampa...
Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet.
A mandatory evacuation order near a leaking Florida wastewater reservoir that affected more than 300 homes and additional businesses has been lifted.
The National Labor Relations Board has found that two outspoken Amazon workers were illegally fired last year.
A sugar maple tree in New Hampshire that is considered one of the largest in the country has been cut down for safety reasons.
Phosphorus, a mineral that helps keep us healthy, can be found in everything from our food to our toothpaste.
A Florida state agency says dam safety experts consider the risk of a possible second breach in a leaking wastewater reservoir to be “unsubstantiated.”.
A new fissure has opened up at an Icelandic volcano that began erupting last month, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of hikers who had come to see the spectacle.
Two months into his job, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is forging a fresh path for his Cabinet role and in his life that could bridge gaps with Republicans when...
Florida's governor has declared a state of emergency after a significant leak at a large storage pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stor...
Activists opposed to cruise ships in Venice are seeking a meeting with the Italian government.
Scientists say critically endangered North Atlantic right whales gave birth over the winter in the greatest numbers seen since 2015.
A rural New York zoo says the giraffe that became a sensation when her 2017 pregnancy and delivery were livestreamed has been euthanized because of advancing arthritis.
The Coast Guard’s efforts to remove a massive barge that’s been stranded one mile off the coast in the ocean for more than a week have hit a major snag.