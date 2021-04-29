Local health care heroes enjoy draft day adventure

Nurse Terell Reglin and guest (left), lead chaplain David Morrell (top right) and administrator Kip Deckerhoff and guest (bottom right) are headed to Cleveland for the NFL draft as a reward for their hard work during the pandemic.

Four Baptist health care heroes are in Cleveland for draft day! It’s an all-expense-paid trip for their dedication to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All four are big Jags fans and they have their eye on Trevor Lawrence! The Baptist employees who are now in Cleveland could NOT believe they were chosen for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

It’s all cat print for operating room nurse Terell Reglin. Even her lead apron to protect her from radiology as well as her scrub cap are decked out in cat print!

Reglin is one of the Baptist health care heroes in Cleveland for draft day. She’s a Jaguars season ticket holder.

“Super excited -- it’s such an amazing opportunity, especially after a challenging year,” Reglin said. “It feels so great to be gifted with such an experience.”

Not only giving her a break from all she’s endured during the pandemic but allowing her to kick back and have some fun!

“Oh my God, I was so excited I couldn’t believe,” said Kip Deckerhoff, executive director of accreditation and magnet for Baptist Health.

Deckerhoff is also in Cleveland! He’s hoping: “That we get some great talent and we get some competitive players and help our team improve.”