A total eclipse is happening during a supermoon -- here’s what to expect

There’s something exciting on the horizon: A supermoon, and it’s expected to be the largest moon we’ll see this year.

The supermoon, which will be visible in the early morning hours of May 26, is the closest the moon will be to Earth this year, according to EarthSky.com.

The distance between Earth and the moon varies throughout the year. A supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest to our planet and is new or full.

In addition, there will be a short-lived total eclipse of the moon, according to EarthSky, and while the total eclipse will only last for less than 15 minutes, a partial umbral eclipse will precede and follow the totality for about 1 1/2 hours each time.

Experts say the last time a total eclipse happened during the year’s closest full moon was Sept. 28, 2015.

When a supermoon happens, the moon can appear 7% larger than any other full moon in the month. It can also be about 15% brighter, the Farmer’s Almanac says.

May 26′s supermoon is expected to be a big, beautiful sight for many to view. It will be at its best viewing in the early morning hours, and you can click or tap here to find out the best time to see it.

EarthSky provided prime times you can see the eclipse taking place with the supermoon on May 26:

Eastern Daylight Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 5:45 a.m. EDT

Total eclipse begins: 7:11 a.m. EDT

Greatest eclipse: 7:19 a.m. EDT

Total eclipse ends: 7:26 a.m. EDT

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 8:52 a.m. EDT

Central Daylight Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 4:45 a.m. CDT

Total eclipse begins: 6:11 a.m. CDT

Greatest eclipse: 6:19 a.m. CDT

Total eclipse ends: 6:26 a.m. CDT

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 7:52 a.m. CDT

Mountain Daylight Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 3:45 a.m. MDT

Total eclipse begins: 5:11 a.m. MDT

Greatest eclipse: 5:19 a.m. MDT

Total eclipse ends: 5:26 a.m. MDT

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 6:52 a.m. MDT

Pacific Daylight Time

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 2:45 a.m. PDT

Total eclipse begins: 4:11 a.m. PDT

Greatest eclipse: 4:19 a.m. PDT

Total eclipse ends: 4:26 a.m. PDT

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 5:52 a.m. PDT

Fun side note: The supermoon will cause perigean spring tides, which are extra-large and also come during new or full moons, EarthSky reported. The tides are usually highest a day or two following the supermoon.

Will you be watching on May 26?