Don’t get burned: Fireworks Tips for Independence Day

Do you plan on lighting or watching fireworks this weekend? If so, we want you to have fun and be safe.

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Forest Service are encouraging Floridians to use caution with fire and fireworks while celebrating.

Since January, 1,694 fires have burned approximately 91,000 acres throughout Florida, a release said.

“With dry and even moderate drought conditions across Florida in the past month, the potential for wildfire is elevated when fire and sparks are introduced,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried. “Changes in weather patterns, Florida’s unique, fire-prone vegetation, and human activity can ignite a fire quickly. As we return to celebrating our freedom together with fireworks, barbeques and campfires, this Independence Day we’re asking all Floridians to use fire responsibly and understand their role in keeping our families and friends safe.”

Residents and visitors should always check local laws before using fireworks.

Local fire and police departments as well as the State Fire Marshal’s Office can also provide guidance. If choosing to celebrate with fireworks, grills or campfires, follow these safety tips:

Light fireworks in a cleared area free of vegetation or dry debris;

Clear debris from around campfires, grills and all fire sources;

Remove debris from any location where fireworks could land;

Always have a water source available;

Aim fireworks away from people, homes and wooded areas;

Never use homemade fireworks;

Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water;

Store unused fireworks, matches and lighters out of the sight and reach of children;

Never leave a fire unattended and ensure it is complete out before leaving it;

Report any fire immediately to 9-1-1.

To access current wildfire conditions in Florida, including active wildfires and additional fire safety information, click here.