Crustacean comedians to hold show at 121 Financial Ballpark

Jumbo Shrimp to Host Crustacean Comedy at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace on August 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to laugh at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville comedians are inviting fans to meet them at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp stadium for a night full of laughs on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

The 21+ Crustacean Comedy event will take place at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace from 121 Financial Ballpark. Tickets are $10 and that includes your first beer.

The show will run an hour and a half and is PG-13.

Free parking is available in the grass lot behind the video board, with entry to the ballpark through the gates beyond the Budweiser Tiki Terrace.

The night will be hosted by JPaw and other comedians include sets from Phil Smith, Rich Lucas, Leroy Gordon, Patrick Carson, and Jenn Weeks.

To purchase tickets, click here, or call the Jumbo Shrimp at 904-358-2846. Click here for more information.