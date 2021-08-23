With FDA approval, will you get the Pfizer vaccine?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval Monday to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a move that could boost public confidence in vaccinations. As the Associated Press reports, over 200 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

But, according to an AP poll whose results were published last month, nearly half (45%) of unvaccinated Americans said they will not get the vaccine. Another 35% of those surveyed said they probably would not get the vaccine, meaning 80% of the unvaccinated are leaning toward not getting a shot.

So, now that the Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval, we want to hear from you. If you’ve been hesitant about getting the shot, does this development change your mind? Tell us why or why not below.

Does this change your mind?