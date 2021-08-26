Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?

An American flag hangs on a piece of steel on a memorial to the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in front of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on Aug. 16, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

It’s hard to believe it’s nearly been 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001.

It’s one of those moments, similar to, if you’re old enough, “Where were you when you found out John F. Kennedy had been shot?” For some of us, 9/11 marked that first big historical event that we’ll always remember living through, even as kids or teenagers.

Even for the people who were adults at the time, it was a huge (and awful) moment: We didn’t know at first what it meant, or how devastating it would be, or, if we had loved ones in New York City, if they were safe.

So we’ll ask, readers and viewers: Do you have a memory from that day that you’d be comfortable sharing? We’re aiming to compile some responses for a future news story.

You certainly don’t have to share -- and don’t feel pressured to leave a response if you don’t have much to contribute (as the author of this story, I’d fall into that category. I remember being in my sophomore year government class, and we had the TVs on, but I’m not sure I really realized how huge it all was until later in the day).

Ad

And if you happened to be in New York or you know someone who was, we’d love to follow up with you and learn more, if you’re so inclined.

Drop us your contact information if you’re open to that.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to fill out the form below. All answers are anonymous unless you tell us otherwise.

Loading…

It should be noted, Sept. 11 is a National Day of Service and Remembrance. What will you do to mark the occasion? Let us know in the comments below.