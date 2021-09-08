This video of Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ apologizing to millennials everywhere will bring tears to your eyes

Someone grab a box of tissues, because this video of Steve from the classic Nick Jr. show “Blue’s Clues” just made a bunch of millennials who grew up watching the show cry their eyes out.

It’s hard to believe, but “Blue’s Clue’s” has been on the air for 25 years. In celebration of the huge milestone, in the video below, the show’s original host, Steve Burns, stopped by to tell folks who grew up watching the beloved show that he never stopped thinking about them.

Burns explained why he abruptly left the show all those years ago and how he was replaced with a new host, his “brother,” Joey.

Burns went to college, just like so many of the millennials who considered Steve their best friend while growing up, and it turns out that juggling student loans, family and friends are something that viewers and Burns have in common now.

It wasn’t until the end of the video when Burns really hit us with a wrecking ball of emotions.

“I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help, and, in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool,” he said. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

OK, who needs a tissue after reading that?

This video was the perfect dose of nostalgia that we never knew we needed, and as someone who grew up adoring Blue, Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper, Tickety Tock and Mailbox, this just made my whole week. Thanks for saying “hi” again, Steve!