Remember what the Trade Center looked like, pre-9/11? This 360-degree view will show you

There’s so much to discuss when it comes to the World Trade Center, and it’s often mostly about the events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

It’s clear that the WTC was an important place to New York City, as well as to the United States. There were all sorts of entities that did business, and there were many things that took place in the 16-acre area of the buildings that encompassed the WTC Plaza.

Below is a 360-degree view of the plaza, as well as various pins that detail aspects of the Twin Towers and the other buildings that made what we knew as the World Trade Center.