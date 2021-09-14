Taco Bell testing monthly subscription service

We’re talking tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Here’s how it works: Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for what’s called a Taco Lover’s Pass.

“Treat yourself to a taco a day for 30 days from the Taco Lover’s Pass menu,” the website said.

But for those living in Florida and Georgia, you’re going to have to wait.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

No word when it might roll out for the rest of the country. Click here for more information.

Only on the app, at participating locations.