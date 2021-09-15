13 children’s books my family is obsessed with at the moment

I’m not always the best “get on the floor and play” kind of mom, but any time one of my kids wants to bring me a book, I’ll drop what I’m doing in favor of some cuddles and reading time.

I just love children’s books, and the experience of reading with my kids. We don’t just do it at bedtime, by the way -- we do morning books, weekend afternoon stories and even an occasional dinner-time or bath-time book.

In our house, we believe reading is for ALL kids, at all times of the day, from birth until ... actually, I’m not quite sure. I do plan on reading with my children even after they can do it independently, but we’ll see how long they allow it. (For reference, my kids are currently 4 and 6, so we have a while to figure that out).

Anyway, needless to say, I’m that person my friends go to when they have a question about what book to buy for a friend who’s expecting, or for a 5-year-old’s birthday party (BTW, books are an excellent gift. Birthdays, showers, any sort of special occasion -- they’re my go-to).

Ad

So, with that in mind, I thought I’d share some personal favorites as of late.

Should we make this a series? You tell me.

I’d love to hear what you’re reading (and loving!) with your kids. So without further ado ...

*Honorable mention: “Another” is pretty fun too, because there’s no text, so it forces your kids to follow the pictures and use their own words to piece together what’s happening in the story. It might not be for everyone, but we love it!

It should be noted: Quite a few of these have sequels, or they’re part of a series, so if you too loved “Otis” or “Memoirs,” just know that there are more out there!

Email me with your recommendations, and I just might include them in a future story. Thank you in advance! Happy reading.

This story was first published in 2021. It has since been updated.