Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns, celebrates 40th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jazz Festival will return September 29 and October 1 – 3 and will feature several award-winning artists with free performances at two stages along the St. Johns River and a beautiful fireworks display to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the festival.

Five piano finalists, accompanied by Dennis Marks and Clyde Connor, will compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to perform at the festival on October 1. Tickets to the Piano Competition are available for purchase here.

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival weekend will continue October 1-3 featuring free performances at the Swingin’ Stage presented by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority at Riverfront Plaza and the Groovin’ Stage at Ford on Bay. Performers include Sheila E., Lalah Hathaway, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Najee with Special Guests Phil Perry & Bobby Lyle, Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band, Stanley Clarke and many more!

Festival hours are Friday, Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival, Saturday night will wrap up with an incredible fireworks display high above the St. Johns River between the Main Street and Acosta Bridges following Sheila E.’s performance.

The festival is free to attend, but limited upgraded premium experiences are still available for purchase.

For updates and information, please visit jacksonvillejazzfest.com.