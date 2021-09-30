‘Back to the fun’: Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns after canceling in 2020

Workers were busy Monday putting together booths and rides for the 60th Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time to get “back to the fun!”

The 2021 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back and will take place Thursday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 14.

The 11-day event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds near TIAA Bank Field kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday when the gates open.

The fair returns with the exhibition hall, concerts, animals, food, rides, contests and more.

This is a new year for the Jacksonville Fair. Last year, it was canceled after organizers said it would be unsafe to hold the event during the pandemic.

This year, the fair will not require a mask or vaccination but will be taking safety precautions such as hand sanitizing stations, a self-service kiosk at the gate, and spacing out rides and food.

The theme for the fair this year is “Back to the Fun.”

“Everything is back,” said Bill Olson, President of the Jacksonville Fair Association. “4-H is back on board. The kids are ready to go after having a year of not doing anything with their projects, which really hurt them, too.”

Another big change will be to the stage and concert area. There will be extra chairs and tables for fairgoers to spread out and be comfortable.

Ticket prices range from $5 (advance admission) to $10. Those prices are for fair admission only. Rides must be purchased separately. The hours vary each day, but the admissions gates will close one hour prior to the fair closing.

