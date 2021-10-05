What to buy in October

Consumer Reports says savings this month are off to an early start in response to the latest announcement about Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon just unveiled its newest devices and the rollout of these new products should spur sales on Amazon legacy smart speakers.

The second-generation Echo Show smart speaker is available on clearance now for $116 at Best Buy. Consumer Reports says the smart speaker has decent sound quality and features a 10-inch touch screen.

You can also save on a brand-new chainsaw. The Oregon Electric corded chainsaw is $85 at Walmart. Consumer Reports says the tool is lightweight and great for smaller jobs like hedge trimming.

Ad

If you’re looking for a smart thermostat, Consumer Reports found the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 at Abt Electronics, Home Depot, Amazon and Staples. It’s one of the top smart thermostats Consumer Reports tested and has automated monitoring to help save on utility bills.

There’s also a good deal on a smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector. The First Alert Onelink Smart Smoke and CO Detector is $82 at Amazon. Consumer Reports points out that you can control and monitor the device right from your smartphone.

Finally, if you need a new mattress, you may find the right price during the Columbus Day holiday weekend.

“Once we get closer to the holiday, look out for some big deals on mattresses. We tend to recommend never paying full price on a mattress because they go on sale very often, and the same goes for this month. Wait until a couple of days before the holiday weekend for mattress brands to announce their sales,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Ad

READ: Consumer Reports’ top picks on mattresses

Consumer Reports says to keep in mind that the deals in this report can be gone before you know it, so you should take advantage of a sale early, especially on popular products.