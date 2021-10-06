Mostly Cloudy icon
Features

Say thank you to a first responder that helped you when you needed it most

Express your thanks for their selfless service

Jodi Mohrmann, Managing Editor of special projects

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Photo of first responders during realistic training
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From fires to car accidents to medical emergencies and more, our police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs are the first to arrive to make us safe and offer lifesaving care.

Although first responders are right there by our side during a terrifying and trying time, we often don’t get the chance to get someone’s name or even say “thank you.” We want to help you give thanks to those who were there for you.

If you have a personal story of a first responder helping you or a family member, please fill out the information below.

Please include:

  • Your name
  • Your contact phone number
  • Date of incident
  • Location of incident
  • Time of incident
  • Responding agency you would like to thank

Write a summary of your story below.

