‘Like one in 2 million’: Mom says rare twins with Down syndrome are ‘my little gems’

News4Jax reporter Lena Pringle caught up with their mother about the experience.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A local set of twins is getting national attention. They BOTH have Down syndrome and have gone viral on social media.

“It’s very rare what they have, but they’ve been my little gems,” said Savannah Combs, their mother.

Combs, from Middleburg, gave birth to Kennadi Rue and Mckenli Ackerman, a rare set of twins.

Savannah Combs, from Middleburg, gave birth to Kennadi Rue and Mckenli Ackerman, a rare set of twins who both of Down syndrome. (Photo provided)

“They’re called mono di twins, meaning that they had their own sacs, but they shared the same placenta, meaning that they were going to be identical,” said Combs. “Mo di twins as it is, it’s like very rare. And then you throw Down syndrome on top of it, it’s like one in 2 million.”

Kennadi Rue and Mckenli are 5 months old now. They were born six weeks early and spent four weeks in the NICU.

Combs said while their condition is rare, they’re no different than anyone else.

“They have feelings. They have a beating heart. They know how to talk. They know how to do things you do. They will get there. Like I said, it may be a step behind but they’re going to do it. I’ve learned these kids are feisty little things and happy little things,” said Combs.

Kennadi Rue and Mckenli Ackerman were born six weeks early and spent four weeks in the NICU. They are 5 months old now. (Photo provided)

These bundles of joy have gone viral on Tik-Tok. The twins’ Tik-Tok has more than 24,000 followers and one of their videos racked up 1.5 million views.

Combs wants to remind people -- especially during Down Syndrome Awareness Month -- that children with Down syndrome should not be treated less than.

“They’re just like us. I’m not going to treat them any differently because they have Down syndrome,” said Combs.

Currently, the twins go to speech, occupational and physical therapy weekly.

They’re continuing to meet all their important milestones -- proving that no matter what the diagnosis, every child can thrive.

“I’m going to let them know that they’re just like us and they’re going to get there as long as they put their minds to it,” said Combs.