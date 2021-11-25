7th Annual Tony’s Turkey Trot & Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr. Day of Thanks 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 7th annual Tony’s Turkey Trot for Brain Injury Awareness 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run, Walk & Roll, will be held this morning at the Beaches Town Center in Atlantic Beach.

In honor of the contributions of Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr., Mayor Ellen Glasser and the City of Atlantic Beach have proclaimed Nov. 25, 2021 as the “Dr. Leon L. Haley, Jr. Day of Thanks 2021.”

In 2020, UF Health Jacksonville began co-hosting the event along with the Tony Meduri TBI Fund to benefit brain injury awareness and the holistic care of brain injury survivors in our community. Dr. Haley was committed to community outreach and in previous years participated in the 5K, speaking and handing out medals at the finish line.

The first Tony’s Turkey Trot 5K run was held on Thanksgiving morning in 2015. Since then, the event has tripled in size and was voted Best of the Beaches 5K. In 2020, UF Health Jacksonville and The Tony Meduri TBI Fund Inc. co-hosted the event with modifications to ensure runner safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

This year’s event will again provide a safe opportunity to get outside and burn some calories on a day known for being thankful and giving back. Some of the continued safety aspects implemented are separate start and finish lines, wave starts, and strong encouragement of mask and physical distancing. Virtual 5K participants can choose their own course and upload their results to the app, and your time will be included just as if you were there in-person.

The in-person 5K race starts at 7 a.m. with wave starts until 9 a.m. The 1-Mile Fun Run, Walk & Roll, will start at 9:30 a.m. The awards ceremony will take place following the 1-Mile Fun Run, and there will even be a Best Thanksgiving Costume award.

Registration for the event is closed after reaching maximum capacity. To learn more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/tonysturkeytrot.