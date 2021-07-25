CEO of UF Health Jacksonville died in jet ski accident, FWC says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UF Health Jacksonville CEO Dr. Leon Haley Jr. died Saturday after he was thrown from a jet ski in the Palm Beach Inlet, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement Sunday.

According to FWC, Haley was operating the personal watercraft Saturday morning when he was ejected from the watercraft and was found in the water wearing a life jacket. FWC said he was taken to a hospital in West Palm Beach, where he died.

Here is the full statement released by FWC:

“On Saturday, July 24, at 10:33am, FWC responded to the report of a personal watercraft (PWC) incident at the Palm Beach Inlet, South jetty, involving a 2021 10′ Yamaha PWC, operated by Leon Leroy Haley, DOB 11/06/1964, of Jacksonville. Dr. Haley was ejected from the watercraft and was located in the water wearing a life jacket. Dr. Haley was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach, where he was confirmed deceased as a result of injuries sustained in this incident. All of the members of the FWC want to express our sincere sympathies to Dr. Haley’s family, friends and his colleagues at the University of Florida Health Jacksonville. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them.”

Haley was one of the key faces in the fight against COVID-19 in Jacksonville.

In mid-December, he stepped up to become the first person in Jacksonville to receive the Pfizer vaccine when it became available, setting an example for his staff and the rest of the city.

Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr., CEO of UF Health Jacksonville and dean of the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville, was among the first in Florida to be vaccinated. (Image credit: UF Health) (WKMG 2020)

More than seven months later, after what seemed like a lull, that battle shifted into gear again as the delta variant took hold and hospitals again began to be filled with coronavirus patients -- many of them unvaccinated. Haley recently said COVID-19 patient visits increased 1,000% since mid-June, and he voiced concerns to News4Jax that vaccination rates among hospital staff are 50% or less.

Haley, who served as the dean of the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville, became the first Black CEO of UF Health Jacksonville in January 2018. He was also vice president of health affairs of the University of Florida.

Haley often appeared on News4Jax to talk about the fight against COVID-19 as well as other medical issues making headlines