Trouble in Toyland: 3 things to consider before buying a child a toy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you shop for toys for the child in your life -- beware of Trouble in Toyland.

News4Jax reporter Jennifer Waugh explains the things you should always do when considering which toy to buy.

Be sure to find the age recommendation listed on the toy. That may not be as easy if you’re shopping online, but the consumer product safety commission says it’s critical you follow this recommendation if you are buying for a child who is a specific age. Take a look at where you’re storing your toys if you have an older child with blocks with small balls, keep up and out of reach of the younger child. Even teach that older child to help you as a parent to know the danger of those small parts. Check to see if a toy you’re considering is on the recall list by downloading the consumer product safety commissions app

Related: Trouble in Toyland: Warnings about knock-offs, toxic parts, second-hand toys

Friday on the Morning Show, we share the tools that will help you verify the toy you’re considering is safe and isn’t something that should have been pulled off the shelves.