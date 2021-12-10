Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside continues through Sunday

The 2021 Living Nativity at Westside Baptist Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth.

The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.

More than 300 costumed volunteers came together to re-create the city of Bethlehem.

Guests will enjoy Christmas lights, interactive moments and more.

“Our city of Bethlehem is magnificent, “ Lee Tomlin, Minister of Music at Westside Baptist Church, said.

The live nativity event takes place Dec. 9-12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm. The line will begin forming at Ed White High School. 1700 Old Middleburg Rd.

The event is free and is for the entire family.

In 2020, Westside Baptist Church hosted its largest Christmas Outreach event ever. In just three days more than 6,000 guests visited the drive-thru event.

