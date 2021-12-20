Catty Shack Ranch open Christmas Eve, offers night feeding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Christmas Eve is just one week away!

If you are trying to find the purrrfect place to entertain family and friends, look no further than Catty Shack Ranch.

Thanks to the generosity of volunteers, the wildlife sanctuary, home to nearly 40 lions, tigers and other exotic animals, will be open all week with the exception of Christmas day.

That means every afternoon from 1-3 p.m., bring as many guests as you want for only $12 per adult and $5 for kids ages 3-11

For a roaring good time, night feedings are $45 for adults and $25 for kids on Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m.

