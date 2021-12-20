57º
News4JAX Insiders share holiday photos on SnapJax

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Mary T submit this holiday photo on SnapJAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We want to show off some of our News4Jax Insiders holiday decorations!

Below you will find submissions from around northeast Florida.

Sheena Armalin

Merry Grinchmas

0 s
Jacksonville
Blondwarrior
0 s
Jacksonville
sgtbooher83

My daughter Savannah visiting Santa

0 s
St. Augustine
Richard

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is celebrating Zoolights for two more weekends.

0 s
Jacksonville
Sarah
0 s
St. Augustine
Bdavis2424

Santa sighting in Jax Beach.

0 s
Atlantic Beach
Mandy J.

Elf on a shelf relaxing in a fruity pebble bath. Nobody tell Santa he's being Naughty!

0 s
Interlachen
Kim

Dabo’s World

0 s
Jacksonville Beach
sgtbooher83

Christmas 2020

0 s
St. Augustine
ferrari2020

Christmas 2021

0 s
St. Augustine

We’d love to see your holiday photos as well.

Click here to upload a SnapJAX photo. You must be a News4JAX Insider -- but it’s free to create an account.

