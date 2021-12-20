‘Tree-cycling’ encouraged in St. Johns County to produce mulch for parks

Help reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and recycle your Christmas tree with St. Johns County’s Christmas Tree-cycling Program!

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Government and St. Johns County Parks and Recreation want your Christmas tree after you’re ready to scrap it.

Residents are encouraged to bring their real trees to any of the six designated county sites for recycling into mulch for local parks.

Trees can be dropped off at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 28 through Jan. 4:

Ron Parker Park: 607 Old Beach Rd.

Mills Field: 1805 Racetrack Rd.

First Tee Site at St. Johns Golf Club: 4401 Cypress Links Blvd.

Davis Park: 210 Davis Park Rd.

Tillman Ridge Transfer Station: 3005 Allen Nease Rd.

Stratton Rd. Transfer Station: 250 North Stratton Rd.

All trees must be clean and free of decorations.

For a map of all locations, click here. For more information, please call 904-209-0333.