Holiday trains running at Beaches Branch Library until Thursday

Beaches Museum volunteers Heather Ketron (right) and Cindy White (left) running the Hogwarts Express and a Polar Express freight train at the Beaches Branch Library.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Choo! Choo! The trains are running at the Beaches Branch Library.

The Beaches Train Club’s trains are assisted in running by different local community organization volunteers including the Beaches Museum, Community Presbyterian Church Wednesday Morning Men’s Group, and Friends of the Beaches Library.

There are only three days left for the running trains at the Beaches Branch Library:

Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 1:30p until 4:30p will be the Hogwarts Express Passenger train on the outside rail and a Polar Express Freight train on the inside loop.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 10:00a until 4:30p will be the Polar Express Passenger train on the outside rail and a Holiday Freight train on the inside rail.

Thursday, Dec. 30, our last day, we will be running Jacksonville’s early 1900′s railroads at various times: Atlantic Coast Line; Seaboard Airlines; and Florida East Coast Railway.

The library is located at 600 3rd St, Neptune Beach, FL.

For library hours of operation or more information, visit the Locations page at JaxPulbicLibrary.org or call 904 255-2665.