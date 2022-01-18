Betty White’s assistant shares one of the last photos taken of her

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday and her assistant commemorated the day by sharing one of the final photos taken of the beloved actress.

This is one of the last photos of Betty White.

Betty White’s assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted the photo to commemorate her birthday on Monday, which would have been her 100th.

“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her,” Kiersten Mikelas, White’s assistant, shared on her official Facebook page. “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever,” Mikelas wrote. “Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

White peacefully passed away on December 31 at the age of 99.

It is said that Betty White suffered a stroke days before she died.