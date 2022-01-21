Restaurant or convenience store? Daily’s announces new food items to its menu

Eric Dunn tests out Daily's new regular and spicy chicken sandwiches. You can get a deluxe version of both.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Daily’s just launched itself into the chicken wars.

News4JAX was one of the lucky few to receive a taste test of the new food items Daily’s is pumping out this year.

Get ready for mouth-watering items such as regular and spicy deluxe chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, curly fries and more.

As a treat to keep those taste buds on fire, Daily’s also announced its new milkshake flavor for February: Chocolate Cherry.

And let us tell you, it was all delicious. The chicken sandwich is fried to perfection and topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato, giving other fast-food restaurants a run for their money.

The spicy chicken sandwich packs a kick, so be sure to grab a drink from the fridge before you leave!

Daily’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake is also back and is as delectable as ever.

Click here to check out the full menu.