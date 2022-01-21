47º
Restaurant or convenience store? Daily’s announces new food items to its menu

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Daily's, Food, Menu, Jacksonville, Daily's Dash
Eric Dunn tests out Daily's new regular and spicy chicken sandwiches. You can get a deluxe version of both.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Daily’s just launched itself into the chicken wars.

News4JAX was one of the lucky few to receive a taste test of the new food items Daily’s is pumping out this year.

Get ready for mouth-watering items such as regular and spicy deluxe chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, curly fries and more.

As a treat to keep those taste buds on fire, Daily’s also announced its new milkshake flavor for February: Chocolate Cherry.

And let us tell you, it was all delicious. The chicken sandwich is fried to perfection and topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato, giving other fast-food restaurants a run for their money.

The spicy chicken sandwich packs a kick, so be sure to grab a drink from the fridge before you leave!

Daily’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake is also back and is as delectable as ever.

Click here to check out the full menu.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

