Restaurant or convenience store? Daily’s announces new food items to its menu

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Daily’s just launched itself into the chicken wars.
News4JAX was one of the lucky few to receive a taste test of the new food items Daily’s is pumping out this year.
Get ready for mouth-watering items such as regular and spicy deluxe chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, curly fries and more.
As a treat to keep those taste buds on fire, Daily’s also announced its new milkshake flavor for February: Chocolate Cherry.
And let us tell you, it was all delicious. The chicken sandwich is fried to perfection and topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato, giving other fast-food restaurants a run for their money.
The spicy chicken sandwich packs a kick, so be sure to grab a drink from the fridge before you leave!
Daily’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake is also back and is as delectable as ever.
Click here to check out the full menu.