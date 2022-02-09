Alligator Farm welcomes baby sloth to family

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Alligator Farm has welcomed a new baby two-toed sloth to the family!

Grizzly, a female sloth that lives at the Zoological Park, had a baby, the park announced on Wednesday. They said both mother and baby are doing well.

The Alligator Farm has an exhibit called Sloth Landing where you can get up close and personal with the Hoffman’s two-toed sloths. That’s where Teddy and Grizzly live. The pair were brought to the park on Anastasia Boulevard from Busch Gardens in 2019.

Guests can give the sloths fruits and vegetables while learning about the conservation of rainforest animals.