Adorable video of 5-year-old asking girl from class to be his valentine goes viral

A TikTok is going viral after a mother posted a video of her 5-year-old son asking a girl from his class to be his valentine.

The video shows an adorable young gentleman wearing a suit holding flowers, chocolate, and what appears to be a rainbow unicorn.

He walks up to the door and when her father answers he said: “May I see Lila?”

She comes to the door and he says “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

They embrace in a quick hug and then the video ends.

The video of his sweet gesture, posted 20 hours ago, has more than 26 million views. (Video credit: Shelbysmall1 on TikTok)