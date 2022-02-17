Fourth ‘Golden Girls’-themed cruise sets sail next year

Miami – The Golden Girls are setting sail once again.

Golden Fans at Sea is returning in 2023 for their fourth voyage.

An event company created these cruises as a tribute to the 1980′s sitcom. The show has a dedicated fan base who can’t get enough of all things Golden Girls.

This upcoming trip may be bittersweet for some fans due to the recent passing of Betty White who played Rose Nylund on the show. During the cruise, fans will have the opportunity to honor and celebrate her memory as a Golden Girl.

The first Golden Fans at Sea cruise took place in 2020 and was the first Golden Girls fan celebration in the world.

This upcoming cruise is departing from Miami on April 8. Guests can expect various events on the recently refurbished ship, the Celebrity Summit. The five night getaway includes stops in Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico.

During the cruise guests will have the option to participate in Golden Girls themed trivia, bar crawls, dance parties, costume contests, panels, beach excursions, musical shows, and more.

Past guests on Golden Fans at Sea include Melinda McLanahan (Rue McLanahan’s sister who played Blanche), Stan Zimmerman (writer of Golden Girls), Marsha Posner Williams (producer of Golden Girls), RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Tempest DuJour, Jim Colucci (author of Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Look Behind the Lanai), and the Golden Gays NYC (Golden Girls Parody Drag Group), plus many more.

To learn more or book the cruise, visit Goldenfansatsea.com.