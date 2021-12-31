81º
Actress, comedian Betty White dead at 99, reports say

Thank you for being a friend, Betty 💔

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) (Matt Sayles, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

She was a national treasure. America’s sweetheart. The very last Golden Girl. A true legend.

Actress, comedian and American icon Betty White died Friday morning at age 99, just weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, White passed away at her home. She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

Bett White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the news with PEOPLE in a statement on Friday.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said.

On social media, Betty White’s team teased her upcoming birthday.

This is news we would never be prepared for and the entire world is deeply saddened.

She will be remembered forever.

