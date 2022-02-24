Baby born on 2/22/22 at 22:22 at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Tiffany Justice and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Justice welcome their baby girl born on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 22:22 hours at Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a special day for one Jacksonville couple -- and an even more special day for their newborn daughter!

Tiffany Justice and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Justice welcome their baby girl born on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 22:22 hours at Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

The parents, natives of Bainbridge, Georgia, said, “We are really thankful for the Labor and Delivery staff, as they did a wonderful job and we feel so blessed to have a healthy baby.”

The date February 22, 2022, was a palindrome -- meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also fell on a Tuesday, which is now referred to as Twosday.