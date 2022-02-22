What an entrance! Baby born on 2/22/2022 at 2:22 a.m. at North Carolina hospital

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – It could be the most impressive birthday in the world.

A family is celebrating the birth of their newborn daughter while the rest of the world is obsessed with her story.

Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – and get this -- she was in labor and delivery room 2! So many twos!

The date isn’t the only reason this child is a blessing.

“Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family. Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely,” the hospital wrote. “But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered! Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means “praise” – and she is a blessing for her family! We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!”

If you’re still confused, we’re here to help. The date is February 22, 2022. When you write it, 2/22/22, it’s a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also falls on a Tuesday, which is now referred to as Twosday.