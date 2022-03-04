On your mark, get set, go! Thousands to participate in 45th Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 12,000 runners are lacing up their shoes for the 45th annual Gate River Run Saturday morning. They will notice one of a few changes -- the biggest being the finish line.

The new spot will be located right outside Gate 1 of TIAA Bank Field.

“It’s going to be a lot [roomier],” said race director Doug Alred. “We were kind of in a squeeze over there on the northside [of the stadium], but over here there’s going to be a lot more room. I think the runners when they finish will appreciate that they can spread out pretty quickly.”

Alred said that part of the course had to change for a few noticeable reasons. The old spot on the northwest part of TIAA Bank Field is a work zone.

The Jaguars new $120 million practice facility is under construction. The project started last summer. It is expected to be done before the Jags 2023 season.

The new Hart Bridge ramps that have opened since last year’s race forced Alred to change plans this year, but he says this comes at the right time. But Alred said this came at the right time.

“When we first heard about the ramp, we said, ‘it’s kind of a strange thing to build another ramp down Gator Bowl Boulevard,’” Alred said. “But it turned out to be a blessing to us because we are using it to get to this out of the stadium.”

Alred has overseen the Gate River Run for 40 years now. It has evolved into one of the largest running events in north Florida.

According to Alred, the last time he had to make a major change to the course was in the mid-1990s when the Jaguars were renovating their stadium.

“We actually had to move the whole race to the other side of the river, which was a real challenge,” Alred said.

There are several races scheduled for Saturday as a part of the Gate River Run. The big 15K is set to start at 8 a.m.

Alred is warning all runners to get to the area no later than 7 a.m. The starting line this year is on Duval Street at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds entrance.