Need a summer job? The city of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards

Are you looking for a summer job?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re a strong swimmer who’s looking for a summer job, then look no further.

The city of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards to staff public pools over the summer, the city announced on Thursday. The starting pay for newly hired city lifeguards is $12 an hour.

Applicants must be 15 years old and pass a skills test, which includes a 300-yard swim, treading water hands-free for two minutes and retrieving a 10-pound brick from the bottom of a diving well.

“Becoming a lifeguard is (a) wonderful opportunity to learn leadership, responsibility and teamwork. Apply now for a rewarding summer job that also looks great on a professional resume,” the city said.

2022 Training Dates:

