There’s a cool cave in Croatia where you can sip wine and forget about your problems

When life gets too stressful, imaging that you’re on vacation at an exotic remote location while drinking copious amounts of wine can be the best medicine for getting through a rough day.

Luckily for you, that dream can become a reality, thanks to Hvar Tours.

The beautiful country of Croatia is one of the hidden gems of Europe, and it’s full of little islands dotted across the Adriatic Sea that are like slices of heaven.

The island of Hvar, which is just off the mainland of the country, is known for producing some of the finest wine on Earth, so why not sample some of it while exploring all the adventures on the island?

You can design the tour of Hvar’s wineries any way you would like, but if you’re up for adventure, then you’ll want to visit the underground cave that has a wine cellar. Once you’re in the cave, you’ll be able to savor all the ambiance the cave has to offer, plus sip and learn about the wines of Hvar.

Ad

You can even decide between a full-day tour or a half-day, but if you really want to explore the wonders of Croatia, we suggest a full-day tour.

You can find out how to make this vacation a reality by clicking or tapping here.

This story was first published in 2019. It has since been updated.