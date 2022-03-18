Volunteers needed at St. Johns River clean up Saturday

Volunteers clean up Jacksonville's riverbanks on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Timucuan Parks Foundation is hosting a St. Johns River clean-up at four parks Saturday, March 18.

Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash and debris.

The locations and times include:

Reddie Point Preserve from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Castaway Island Preserve from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Ft. Caroline National Memorial from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The cleanups are part of the 27th Annual St Johns River Celebration hosted by the City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful.

All volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get dirty. Bring sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat, sunglasses, and a reusable water bottle. Work gloves, trash bags, and other supplies will be provided onsite by the City and Timucuan Parks Foundation will provide snacks and water.