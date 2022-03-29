All 8 Harry Potter films are Slytherin back into theaters next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you thought the only way to see the Harry Potter films in theaters again was to use a Time-Turner, you’ll love this news from Cinemark!

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has summoned the return of all eight Harry Potter films to nearly all of its theaters from April 6 through 13.

And you don’t have to empty your Gringotts vault to catch them all!

You can see each film for $5 or see all 8 for $25! Taxes & fees apply.

Cinemark theatres will play one Harry Potter film each day, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on Wednesday, April 6, and ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 on Wednesday, April 13.

Three locations in our area will be playing the movie marathon: Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Durbin Park, and Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North.

Tickets, movies, times and more can be found here. I solemnly swear I am up to no good when I tell you that we’re about to see each movie every day!

Click here to see more than 200 participating Cinemark Theatres.