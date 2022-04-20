Photos: War in Ukraine is far from over as more cities are bombed by Russia

The war in Ukraine is far from over after Russian has been sending over more reinforcements.

Russia hurled its military might against Ukrainian cities and towns and poured more troops into the war, seeking to slice the country in two in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.

The fighting earlier this week unfolded along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what is known as the Donbas.

If successful, it would give President Vladimir Putin a victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties.

In Mariupol, the now-devastated port city in the Donbas, Ukrainian troops said the Russian military dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of a sprawling steel plant and hit a hospital where hundreds were staying.

The eastern cities of Kharkiv and Kramatorsk came under deadly attack. Russia also said it struck areas around Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro west of the Donbas with missiles.

Both sides have described the assault that began Monday as a new phase of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described it as Russia using all of their military force to go into battle.

“They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.

Despite claims that they are hitting only military sites, the Russians continue to target residential areas and kill civilians, Zelensky said.

“The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world,” Zelensky said.

Below are some Getty Images, illustrating what’s been going on this week overseas:

Warning: Lots of these photos are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Debris lies in a war-damaged apartment on April 19, 2022 in Makariv, Ukraine. Local residents said the building was attacked by Russian tanks during the invasion in early March. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

As seen from the air, the massive Komodor logistics park lies in ruins, after being bombed and burnt during the Russian invasion on April 19, 2022 near Makariv, Ukraine. The attack in early March destroyed some $50 million of medicines and medical raw materials for Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Farmac, according to Forbes. Losses for other tenants of the 400,000-square-meter facility are still unknown. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A heavily damaged apartment building on April 18, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A man named Volodymyr, 67, poses for a portrait with his bicycle on April 19, 2022 in Makariv, Ukraine. Volodymyr says he hasn't taken the Ukrainian flag off his bicycle since the Russian invasion began. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Dmytro, at left, and his son-in-law take jars of food out of a makeshift storeroom on April 19, 2022 in Makariv, Ukraine. They came to pick up the only thing left intact in Dmytro's apartment, jars with pickled fruits and vegetables that were kept in a makeshift storeroom under the balcony. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A damaged photo frame with a photo of kids performing is seen outside of a kindergarten that was bombed during the Russian invasion west of Kyiv on April 19, 2022 in Makariv, Ukraine. Neighbors said a single bomb struck the Barvinok kindergarten at 5 a.m. on March 7 as Russian forces attacked the town, destroying much of the structure. No one was reported killed in the blast. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

In this aerial view, a man and an excavator clear the rubble outside the bread factory that was bombed during the Russian invasion west of Kyiv on April 19, 2022 in Makariv, Ukraine. At least 13 people were reported dead after the bombing of the factory. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

In this aerial view, a damaged playground is seen next to the Barvinok kindergarten building that was bombed during the Russian invasion west of Kyiv on April 19, 2022 in Makariv, Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Firefighters battle a blaze after a civilian building was hit by a Russian missile on April 18, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. At least six people were killed and eight wounded in missile strikes in different areas of the city, according to the governor. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Family members grieve on the coffin of Ruslan Nechyporenko, 47, during his graveside funeral on April 18, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. His body was found in Bucha after Russian soldiers withdrew weeks before, one of at least 700 slain civilians found in towns around Kiev, according to authorities. The slayings launched investigations for possible war crimes perpetuated by Russian forces during the occupation. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Freshly dug graves are seen at the cemetery on April 18, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Body bags are seen by the morgue building on April 18, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Kyiv suburb was heavily damaged in fighting between invading Russian forces and Ukrainian troops weeks before. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Ambulance officers collect the body of a civilian killed during heavy Russian shelling of a residential neighbourhood on April 19, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. According to preliminary reports, four people were killed and 21 injured in the bombardment. Russia began the “next phase” of its military offensive into eastern Ukraine with intensified missile attacks, shelling and tank movements across the countries eastern cities and towns. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.