Photos: War in Ukraine is far from over as more cities are bombed by Russia

The war in Ukraine is far from over after Russian has been sending over more reinforcements.
Russia hurled its military might against Ukrainian cities and towns and poured more troops into the war, seeking to slice the country in two in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
The fighting earlier this week unfolded along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what is known as the Donbas.
If successful, it would give President Vladimir Putin a victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties.
In Mariupol, the now-devastated port city in the Donbas, Ukrainian troops said the Russian military dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of a sprawling steel plant and hit a hospital where hundreds were staying.
The eastern cities of Kharkiv and Kramatorsk came under deadly attack. Russia also said it struck areas around Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro west of the Donbas with missiles.
Both sides have described the assault that began Monday as a new phase of the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described it as Russia using all of their military force to go into battle.
“They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
Despite claims that they are hitting only military sites, the Russians continue to target residential areas and kill civilians, Zelensky said.
“The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world,” Zelensky said.
Below are some Getty Images, illustrating what’s been going on this week overseas:
Warning: Lots of these photos are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.