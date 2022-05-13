Here’s a Florida farm that attracts tons of visitors, thanks to this drool-worthy shortcake

Strawberry season is over in Florida -- and one sad part about that is, it means no more world-famous strawberry shortcake from Parkesdale Farm Market.

But as is the case in general when trying to reserve rentals or map out vacations for next winter in Florida, it never hurts to start now if you’ll be planning a visit to Parkesdale.

If you’re anything like this author, visiting even one time will ensure the strawberry shortcake is ALWAYS on your mind.

For those of you who don’t know, Parkesdale Farm Market is a sizable market in Plant City, which is about 30 minutes east of Tampa as you head toward Lakeland.

Photo by Keith Dunlap (GMG)

Plant City in general is famous for its strawberries, and every March, it hosts the Florida Strawberry Festival, a large, 10-day event that brings in thousands of visitors.

But if you can’t make the festival, a trip to Parkesdale will suffice, especially if you are on the hunt for shortcake.

Visitors from around the world come to the market for the strawberry shortcake, which can be served with whipped cream or ice cream (for $1 extra) on top of fresh Plant City strawberries over shortcake.

For those who don’t want cake, the farm offers a bowl of sweetened berries with or without ice cream.

Milkshakes are also offered.

While the shortcakes are the big draw that lure people in, there definitely is more to stay for, as well.

An assortment of farm-fresh fruit and vegetables, various jams and jellies, plants and flowers and general souvenirs are sold throughout the market.

Metaphorically speaking, all of that is definitely a nice side dish, but in this case, the main course is a dessert that’s hard to get this fresh and delicious anywhere else.

Photo by Keith Dunlap (GMG)

Photo by Keith Dunlap (GMG)