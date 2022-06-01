Pride month 2022: Here is your event guide across Northeast Florida

File photo: Crowds at Come Out With Pride Orlando parade 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are an estimated 886,000 Floridians who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+).

June 2022 has been declared Pride Month, and Florida residents are encouraged to stand against discrimination and reject violence toward LGBTQ+ individuals.

Three presidents of the United States have officially declared a pride month. First, President Bill Clinton declared June “Gay & Lesbian Pride Month” in 1999 and 2000. Then from 2009 to 2016, each year he was in office, President Barack Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month. Later, President Joe Biden declared June LGBTQ+ Pride Month in 2021.

If you are looking to celebrate the month, check out these events happening around Northeast Florida:

Pride Homecoming Night for LGBTQIA+ Youth

JASMYN Pride Homecoming Night: Dance under the stars (MOSH Planetarium) with JASMYN at our Pride Homecoming! Dress to express for a night of good music, good food, and most importantly good company!

When: Saturday, June 4 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ages: All 13-19 LGBTQIA+ youth are welcome.

Location: MOSH, 1025 Museum Circle Drive, 32207

Click here to register for this event.

Fernandina Beach Pride 2022

This Nassau County festival will include speakers, music, informational booths, food trucks, children’s activities (face painting), and an opportunity for individuals and families to picnic, enjoy the festivities, and celebrate gay pride at an open and welcoming event. This will be an alcohol-free function.

When: June 11, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Time Details: 10 a.m. parade -- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. festival

Location: Central Park | 1200 Atlantic Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

The Official Pride Bar Crawl - Jacksonville

Join TopShelfCrawls.com with the Official Pride Bar Crawl! Must be 21 to participate. The event will go on rain or shine! You must register to participate. Click here for more information.

Drag Queen Brunch! in Fernandina Beach

The first Drag Queen Brunch in Fernandina Beach will be held on Sunday, June 12, with the brunch starting at 11:30 and the Drag Show starting at 1 p.m. After delicious brunch, you can continue enjoying bottomless mimosas while six amazing Drag artists entertain you. The $50 entry fee includes brunch and the show and an additional $15 ticket lets you enjoy bottomless mimosas all event long. Look for the signs for event parking at the hotel.

Backyard BBQ with Pride We Stand

Pints for Pride – Benefiting CampOUT

Every month, Legacy selects an organization to support as part of our mission to “Make Beer Do Good.” For Pride Month, they’ve partnered with CampOUT Florida to help raise funds for their youth LGBTQ+ summer camp program.

Join them on Wednesday, June 15, for a fun and fabulous evening starting with the annual release of our Rainbow flight – a four-way treated sour flight. Proceeds of this flight will be donated along with 10% of all taproom sales for the day.

CampOUT will be on-site and we’ve got a special Drag Bingo event and show hosted by Momma Ashley Rose of the Rose Dynasty Foundation. All proceeds will help raise funds to provide a safe and fun camp for LGBTQ+ youth across Florida!

When: Wednesday, June 15 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Legacy Ale Works - Legacy Ale Works, Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

