Safe, inclusive summer camp for LGBTQ + youth to open in Ocala

CampOUT is a non-profit organization and more than your average summer camp.

OCALA, Fla. – Kids and teens in Florida will now be able to go summer camp and be authentically themselves.

CampOUT, a non-profit organization, is more than your average summer camp. It holds many components of your typical camp including canoes, archery, camp games, swimming, sports, arts and crafts, bonfires and more, but it was created to cater to and respect children and teens who wouldn’t normally be able to enjoy the experience.

The camp is a week-long overnight summer camp providing a space for adventure, experiences, and the authentic expression of LGBTQ+ youth and their allies. All, ages 10 to 17, are welcome and respected.

CampOUT is located on a 100-acre retreat center on the edge of Florida’s Ocala National Forest and on the shores of a spring-fed lake. The camp is serene, private, and rustic.

Ad

There is an option for gender-specific or genderless cabins to accommodate and respect all youth within the LGBTQ+ community. All genders, sexualities, allies, or children of queer families are welcomed and will be respected.

CampOUT gives young adults and children an opportunity to escape bullying, social media, and gain confidence in who they are.

This is the first year of what will be a yearly summer camp for LGBTQ + youth in Florida.

The dates for this camp are July 17-23 in Ocala, Florida.

Click here for more information. Click here to become a sponsor.