After 10 year hiatus, Wizard of Oz returns to Alhambra

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Follow the yellow brick road to Alhambra Theatre & Dining because The Wizard of Oz is back!

Get ready for a delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale beginning Thursday, June 16.

The Alhambra last ran The Wizard of Oz 10 years ago. Fans are excited to teleport back in time to watch young Dorothy Gale travel from Kansas -- over the rainbow -- to the magical Land of Oz! News4JAX caught word that special effects will really bring the production to life!

“This musical is fun for the whole family,” Alhambra wrote.

IKEA of Jacksonville is presenting this year’s summer show.

“It’s important for us to support the Jacksonville community,” Mark Markham, Loyalty Manager for the Jacksonville IKEA store, said. “At IKEA we fully embrace the concept that there is ‘no place like home!’ We are truly excited to be part of the Wizard of Oz this year.”

Wizard of Oz runs until July 31, 2022.

The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance, and complimentary parking.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904-641-1212.